Harrogate's smart parking system set for official launch

The official launch date of a ‘smart parking app’ for the centre of Harrogate has been revealed.

Developer of a free smart phone app, AppyParking (AP), say that visitors to the centre of the town will be able to fully access the system when it officially launches on the week commencing Monday, January 28. Since March last year sensors have been installed across the centre, in on-street and off-street car parks. Live updates will be sent through the app to let visitors see when spaces are available, and also enable visitors to pay for the minutes they are parked, rather than to the nearest hour.

The project has been jointly funded by both Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council with £90,000, along with partners AP and Visa who contributed more than £200,000.

Dan Hubert, CEO and founder of AppyParking, said: “We’re really excited to bring our Smart Parking system to Harrogate town centre. Once fully operational, users will be able to see real-time availability of spaces across town and make simple in-app payments allowing drivers to pay only for the time they’re parked, rather than having to use the pay and display machine.

“Our app also provides parking rules, restrictions and pricing in over 50 UK towns and cities, and is available for anyone to download today. In Harrogate town centre specifically, we’re just going through some final stages of testing with a select group of users before we enable payments for everyone. This has allowed us to gather feedback and make improvements.