Harrogate district commuters face delays after train breaks down on Leeds-York line

A broken down train left rail commuters facing cancellation and delays this morning along the Leeds-York line.

Northern has said a 'fault with a train' in the Harrogate area occurred at 7.15am today (Wednesday, January 13).

The train was cleared at 8.15am and the rail operator has said that services should not be affected further this morning.

According to schedules listed online two services from Harrogate to Leeds, and an additional two heading to York, were cancelled this morning,