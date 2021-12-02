The closure of the bridge on the A61 route linking Leeds and Harrogate will come into effect from 8.30pm tonight - Thursday December 2 - and is expected to be lifted by 5.30am tomorrow morning.

A notice received by Adel and Wharfedale councillor Barry Anderson said the work was due to the need for urgent works to the surface of the bridge, which currently posed a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians.

This is the diversion which drivers will be required to follow while the bridge is closed for repairs. Picture: One.Network

The Harrogate Bus Company said its Harrogate-bound 36 services would be unable to reach stops between Harewood Bar and Walton Head Lane while the closure is in place.

Its Leeds-bound services will be unable to call at any stops between Walton Head and Weeton Lane.

The highways team notice supplied to Coun Anderson said: "I am writing to inform you that our Maintenance team will be carrying out urgent works to repair damaged Harewood Bridge (A61) surface on Thursday night 2nd of December.

"The tarmac on the bridge is failing quickly and is a hazard to traffic and pedestrians. The tarmac is relatively thin and there are also concerns about potential damage to the structure’s waterproofing.

Harewood Bridge is due to be closed overnight to allow emergency repairs to take place. Picture; Google

"Therefore, the bridge will be fully closed to traffic from 20.30hrs so that the works can be carried out safely. The works are expected to take 4 or 5 hours so the road will be open again in time for the first service to Leeds on Friday morning.

"The signed diversion will use the A658/A659 via Pool. I appreciate that this is disruptive, but the damage needs to be dealt with to prevent further damage to the bridge structure."

Leeds City Council's live road closures map details a 15.5km diversion, which it estimates will add around 16 minutes to journey times.

Drivers heading from Leeds towards Harrogate will be diverted off the A61 onto Otley Road (A659) towards Weardley Lane. They will follow this road for 7km before being directed to take the second exit onto Main Street (A658) at the roundabout. The diversion continues for a further 8.5km when they will rejoin the A61.

The reverse route applies for drivers travelling from Harrogate towards Leeds.