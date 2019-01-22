Gritters hitting Leeds streets right now as experts predict sub-zero temperatures and snow

Have your say

Leeds City Council's fleet of gritters will be hitting the streets in a bid to combat sub-zero temperatures predicted by forecasters.

They will be out in force on Tuesday afternoon, heading to the primary routes at 3pm.

The council said in a tweet: "Wintry showers may become locally heavy and possibly more frequent for a time this evening.

"The showers will become more isolated in the early hours to leave clear periods.

"Below zero temperatures expected overnight.

"Primary routes to be gritted at 15:00."

It comes on the back of ANOTHER yellow warning issued by the Met Office for the whole of Yorkshire.

They have issued a new yellow weather warning for ice in Leeds, as snow, sleet and hail are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place from 4pm today (Jan 22) until 11am tomorrow (Jan 23), covering North, East, South and West Yorkshire, including Leeds.

The Met Office said: “Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

The scene on Monday morning after slow fell on the M62 motorway. PIC: Highways England

“Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times. Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England.

“A small amount of settling snow (1 cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places.”