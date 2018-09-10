Gridlock in Knaresborough as nine-week roadworks begin at Bond End

Have your say

Drivers have described the traffic management as 'shocking' as the first phase of nine-week long road works began on Knaresborough's busiest junction.

Traffic has been gridlocked all along the high street this morning (September 10) as work to completely redesign the Bond End junction started.

The junction, which is a main commuter route through Knaresborough, is being transformed into two mini roundabouts in a bid to relieve congestion and battle 'unacceptable' levels of pollution.

But as contractors and temporary controls appeared on site today, drivers have taken to Twitter to complain that the management of the plan is 'shocking'.

Simon Ware tweeted pictures of a gridlocked high street and said: "#Knaresborough at a standstill due to shocking traffic management by the council."

The scheme is part of a £5.1 million programme funded by the National Productivity Investment Fund, which also promises to address road management problems at York Place in Knaresborough.