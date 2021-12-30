Full list of road closures facing Leeds motorists this New Year as drivers face potential 30 minute delays

Travel delays are expected to vary between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel delays are expected to vary between 10 and 30 minutes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

M621: From 5pm to 11pm on December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

M621: Possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

A further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

M621: From midday, to 6pm on January 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes).

M1: From 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound to M62 westbound, link closed and M62 westbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure for electrical repairs, diversion route in place via national highways network.

M1: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.

M621: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.