Rolling road closures will be in place as the marchers make their way around the city centre.

A tweet from First West Yorkshire said the protest would start at 1pm in Millennium Square.

Information posted on social media suggests the protest will start at 1pm at Leeds Town Hall.

A previous Freedom Rally demo in Leeds (Photo: @Svengelskamann1).

Protest are taking place across the UK as part of the 'Worldwide Rally for Freedom'.

An post for the Leeds march on social media reads: "Together we are free

"We are taking a stand against the government lies, vaccinating our children and opposition to vaccine passports."

First Bus tweeted: "A protest is scheduled to take place in Leeds City Centre today from 13:00 at Millennium Square. Rolling road blocks will be in place and this is likely to cause disruption to services.

"Please allow additional travel time where possible."