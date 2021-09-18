Rolling road closures were in place as the marchers made their way around the city centre.

Protests are taking place across the UK as part of the 'Worldwide Rally for Freedom'.

An post for the Leeds march on social media reads: "Together we are free

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Freedom Rally demo in Leeds (Photo: @Svengelskamann1).

"We are taking a stand against the government lies, vaccinating our children and opposition to vaccine passports."

First Bus tweeted: "A protest is scheduled to take place in Leeds City Centre today from 13:00 at Millennium Square. Rolling road blocks will be in place and this is likely to cause disruption to services.