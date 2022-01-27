First Bus encourages respect as Covid face covering laws change in England

Today sees England return to plan A restrictions.

Included among a host of changes include the wearing of face coverings on public transport.

Over the winter months face coverings have been mandatory on all forms of public transport in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

But from today they will return to being a personal choice.

In a statement provided on the company Twitter account First Bus West Yorkshire has urged passengers to be respectful of the choices of those around them.

"We encourage everyone to respect fellow passengers & to look out for each other." the tweet read.

Enhanced cleaning and open windows for ventilation are also set to be in place across services as the bus company seeks to keep operations running smoothly.

Other changes include the removal of a work from home order and mask wearing in classrooms.