Fire crews and police called to car flipped on its side on M1 motorway near Leeds

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to a crash which left a car on its side on the M1 motorway this morning.

Two police cars, an ambulance and a fire engine were spotted at the scene on the M1 motorway at the point where the M1 splits into the M621, at M1 junction 43 northbound.

A car was left on its side on the grass verge by the edge of the motorway.

The incident was first reported at about 9.10am.

It is not thought to have significantly affected traffic due to congestion conditions being light on a Sunday morning.

More news on this incident as we get it.

Elsewhere in Leeds, The Yorkshire Evening Post has had confirmation of a man's death in a fall from a railway bridge in Crossgates.

On Saturday, police stopped Brexit go-slow protests in other parts of Yorkshire's road network.