This is made possible by local businesses sponsoring the bus and the running of the bus by Green Party supporters on the day.

The hourly bus service, which runs through the day, starts from Armley Town Street via the No. 15 route to Greenthorpe Road, then via Henconner Lane, Butt Lane, Cross Lane, Butterbowl Drive to the Butterbowl Pub.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask unless exempt. Picture: James Hardisty.

The bus will then continue via the no. 42 route to 5 Lane Ends, then via Greenhill Lane to the Leysholmes, then via Greenhill Lane to 5 Lane Ends, then to Wellington Street.

The bus terminates in Infirmary Street.

Return journeys start at the 42 bus stop opposite the Majestic on Wellington Street and continue by the reverse of the above.

The bus will stop at all bus stops along this route.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask unless exempt, with travellers advised to ring 07711 003609 prior to the day.