PICS: Google Street View

Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday January 28

Going somewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire this week? You might want to check this.

Leeds Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely:

Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

1. A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre

Between Oakwood Lane roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

2. A58 Easterly Road, Leeds

Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

3. A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds

Between 260m NW of junction The Mount and 50m SE of Calverley Court.

4. A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell

