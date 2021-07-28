England to allow US and EU travellers fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without quarantine

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2.

The Cabinet minister said: "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK."

It has not been announced whether the change will apply to people arriving in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

England is to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine.

Currently, only travellers who have received two doses of a vaccine in the UK are permitted to enter from an amber country - such as the US and most of the EU - without self-isolating for 10 days, except those returning from France.

But ministers have decided to extend the exemption to those vaccinated in the US and the EU.

Travellers will be required to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on or before the second day after their arrival.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the Government had made "the right decision".

He said: "We will now work with colleagues in the industry to boost UK trade, reunite family and friends, and generate billions in new tourist income."

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said the move "will allow us to reunite loved ones and get global Britain back in business".

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the PA news agency: "The significance of this decision can't be overestimated.

"It will pump vital cash into the travel economy, and help salvage the rest of the summer."

All arrivals from France will continue to be required to enter quarantine.