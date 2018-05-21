Drivers in the dark over MOT changes

A whopping 58 per cent of drivers are unaware of the MOT changes which came into effect yesterday, according to new research.

Under the new MOT rules, drivers could be fined up to £2,500 if they are driving a car with an invalid MOT.

The research by leading breakdown cover provider Green Flag also found nine in 10 of drivers are unaware of this figure. And one quarter are unaware that they will be fined at all.

Nick Reid, head of automotive Technology at Green Flag, said: “Driving a faulty car is a huge issue. Not only is it dangerous for you, your passengers and other drivers on the road; not getting issues seen to only makes them worse, which means a bigger bill for you.

“Our research indicates that, under the MOT changes which came into effect on Sunday, the majority of drivers are going to get caught out, and potentially face fines for their vehicle treatment.

“We are urging drivers to read up on the new rules and ensure that they book MOTs in early, so if their vehicle fails they have time to get it repaired before putting it through the test again.”

According to the Green Flag research, 16 per cent of drivers don’t book their MOT in early, meaning that if it fails they have no time to get it repaired before putting it through the test again.

When asked about getting their car repaired, drivers revealed they wait an average of 10 weeks before they get the issue seen to. More than half, 57 per cent, of drivers say repairs are too expensive, 27 per cent say they don’t have the time and 23 per cent say they simply can’t be bothered.

Recent research by Green Flag found that up to 21 million cars on the roads are faulty and a tendency to “ignore the problem” is racking up bills in British households. Drivers are spending an average of £574 per year - a national average of £21.5 billion - on car repairs.