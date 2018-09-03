Drivers in shock as two cars crash into petrol station shop in Bradford

Have your say

Two cars ended up inside a Spar store after a collision on a garage forecourt.

The drama happened on Saturday at a petrol station on Haworth Road in Heaton, Bradford.

A BMW is believed to have struck another car on the forecourt, sending both vehicles through the windows of the convenience store.

West Yorkshire Police officer PC Sam Johnson, who attended the scene, Tweeted that a passing driver who filmed the aftermath of the crash while behind the wheel himself would be fined.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the accident.