Driver crashes into parked cars in Roundhay Road

A driver crashed into parked cars in Roundhay Road late on Monday night.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the junction with Lambton View at 11.27pm.

Four vehicles were involved but there were no serious injures, according to police.

All the vehicles involved were removed by 12.47pm, when the road reopened.

No arrests have been made.