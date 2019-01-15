Delays to motorists and bus services after crash in Hunslet

Have your say

A road has been closed following a crash in the Hunslet area of Leeds tonight.

Emergency services are at the scene on Church Street, near Belinda Street, and there are delays in the area.

Bus operator First West Yorks has advised that bus services 2/3/3A./12/13/13A/47/48 are affected.

The 74 service will be diverting via Low Road, Sussex Avenue in both directions due to the incident.

Meanwhile, Coun Paul Wray, for the Hunslet and Riverside wards, said that he hoped everyone was safe.

He said: "Very alarmed to hear of a second car accident in the ward today, this one on Church Street, in Hunslet. I'm hoping everyone is safe."

First West Yorkshire added that the delays and single file traffic will have a knock on effect on 2/3/3A.