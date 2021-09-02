Delays in Leeds city centre with 12 bus services forced to divert due to burst water main

New York Street Leeds

Yorkshire Water said they were working to fix a burst water main on New York Street near the Corn Exchange.

In a statement on their live map, the service said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

First Bus said at least 12 services had been diverted.

In a social media statement they said: "New York Street outbound is closed due to a Burst Water Main services 4/4F/14/16/16A/19/19A/40/49/50/50A & 56 are diverting via Via Vicar Lane, Eastgate, St Peters St and Marsh Lane.