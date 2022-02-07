Delays and cancellations to train services after trespassers on line between Leeds and York

Train operator Northern said: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Leeds and Poppleton services may be disrupted.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes."

The 10.12am service from York to Leeds has been cancelled due to the incident.

Train services between Leeds and York are seeing delays due to trespassers on the line.

Earlier services between Leeds and York were also delayed due to the trespassers.