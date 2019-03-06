Delays after man is found dead under bridge on M62

Have your say

A man was found dead beneath a bridge on the M62 in the early hours of this morning.

A stretch of the M62 westbound was closed this morning while police investigated. The scene is now clear and all lanes are open.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 2:04am on Wednesday 6 March to reports of a concern for safety on the M62 near to Hartshead Moor.

"Emergency services attended and found a male deceased under the motorway bridge.

"Road closures were in place until 6:19am this morning whilst the scene was examined.

"It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner."

The entire road westbound was closed earlier, as well as the M606 southound, but all lanes are now open.