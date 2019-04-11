Crash on M62 near Huddersfield causing delays

Have your say

A crash on the M62 westbound has closed one lane about 1km prior to junction 24 at Ainley Top.

Traffic is building and is queuing back to junction 25 at Brighouse.

Highways England tweeted: "M62 J25 to J24 Brighouse to Ainley Top westbound.

"We have an RTC that has closed lane 1 about 1km prior to J24.

"This is a busy junction at this time of day.

"Traffic Officers on scene along with West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit.

"Congestion is building and is now back to J25.

"Rubber necking from the opposite carriageway causes unnecessary congestion."