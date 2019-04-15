Crash on M62 causing traffic delays near Leeds

Have your say

A crash on the M62 between junctions 30 and 31 westbound is causing congestion.

The incident, which took place between junction 30 at Oulton and junction 31 at Normanton, has closed one lane of the motorway.

Congestion is building on the stretch of road and traffic is moving very slowly.

Highways England tweeted: "M62 westbound J31 Hopetown Common to J30 Newmarket lane 3 closed due to a traffic collision. Traffic officers are en route and we will keep you updated."

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: "We have been made aware of, and are en route to, a road traffic collision on the m62 westbound, between junctions 30 and 31. Please drive with caution if heading through this area."

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.45am and 9.00am.

