Crash involving three cars on Leeds ring road near Pudsey

There has been a crash involving three vehicles on the ring road near Pudsey.

Police were called to the scene at 11.39am on Saturday, September 30.

Some of those involved are receiving medical attention at the scene though their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The vehicles involved were a Toyota Prius, Skoda Superb and Volkswagen Golf.

Police are still on the scene and traffic is reduced to one lane on the Ring road leading up to Owlcotes roundabout from Rodley.