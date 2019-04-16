Council respond after cars trapped in Trinity Car Park for hours

Leeds Council has responded after cars were trapped in Trinity Car Park for hours last weekend.

On Sunday, April 14 cars were stuck in hour-long queues due to roadworks near the entrance to the car park on Swinegate.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: “We were not made aware of the planned roadworks and this caused traffic issues outside the Trinity Leeds car park.

"We can only apologise to customers who were delayed exiting the car park yesterday afternoon.”

Now Leeds City Council has responded to Sunday's car park chaos.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are aware that some road users experienced difficulties when leaving Trinity Car Park on Sunday.

"This was due to urgent repair works being carried out by Yorkshire Water on Bishopgate Street.

"This issue has now been resolved.”

On Sunday, the YEP spoke to several trapped people who were very frustrated.

One woman we spoke to as we entered the car park warned us "not to bother" trying to get a car out.

She said it was "chaos" and she and her friends had abandoned their car and gone back into town.

Another woman we spoke to on the stairs had to leave her car to fetch food for her baby.

She had been there over an hour.

She said: "No one knows what is going on or if we will have to pay extra. We've been told we can get an extra hour and a half but after that - we would have to pay.

"We have a baby in the car with us and she has been screaming. I've had to leave to get her something to eat and drink."

Mrs Fisher, 29, had been stuck on the sixth floor for more than an hour and has seen people abandon their cars out of frustration.

Mrs Fisher said: "There are hundreds of cars just at a standstill.

"Apparently it's because of roadworks at the bottom of the road but they should have been managed better. Someone needs to be accountable."

