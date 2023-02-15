Compton Road: Live as ongoing police incident closes Leeds street causing ‘heavy traffic’ in Harehills
A road in Leeds has been cordoned off due to an ongoing police incident.
Traffic has been blocked in both directions on Compton Road in Harehills this morning (Wednesday) and is causing “heavy traffic”, according to the AA.
On their live traffic site the AA says that the incident was first reported at 4.16am this morning and writes: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident on Compton Road both ways from Stoney Rock Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane.”
We are currently awaiting a statement from West Yorkshire Police about this incident.