Compton Road: Live as ongoing police incident closes Leeds street causing ‘heavy traffic’ in Harehills

A road in Leeds has been cordoned off due to an ongoing police incident.

By Charles Gray
16 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 8:32am

Traffic has been blocked in both directions on Compton Road in Harehills this morning (Wednesday) and is causing “heavy traffic”, according to the AA.

On their live traffic site the AA says that the incident was first reported at 4.16am this morning and writes: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to police incident on Compton Road both ways from Stoney Rock Lane to B6159 Harehills Lane.”

For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.

Compton Road in Harehills has been closed due to a police incident

Police contacted for a statement

We are currently awaiting a statement from West Yorkshire Police about this incident.

‘Heavy traffic’ due to road closure

