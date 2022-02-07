Competition launched offering £200 shopping voucher to celebrate success of Stourton's Park and Ride

Stourton's fully electric buses have already saved over 100 tonnes of carbon emissions since the site launched in September 2021.

That’s the equivalent to taking 4.4 cars off the road for every return bus journey.

Based on the total number of journeys made by the fleet every day, this could remove more than 2,200 cars a week from the route into Leeds and help reduce congestion.

To celebrate the environmental successes, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is giving away one £200 shopping One4All e-voucher to two lucky winners. Entrants simply must purchase a park and ride ticket via the M-Card Mobile App and email [email protected] to enter the prize draw.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“I’m delighted to see so many people take advantage of Stourton Park and Ride. By parking the car and taking one of our fast, all-electric buses into Leeds city centre they’re helping to reduce CO2 emissions along a major road, as well as helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality at busy times.

“Together with other Park and Ride sites at Elland Road and Temple Green it’s a step towards delivering my pledge to tackle the climate emergency, as well as the wider aim of transforming West Yorkshire into a net zero carbon economy by 2038.”

Stourton became the UK’s first solar powered Park and Ride when it opened in September and figures to the end of the year show it had attracted over 13,800 motorists to make 29,775 trips into and out of Leeds instead of driving.

“These figures show the real impact our fleet has in removing carbon emissions and what can be achieved in future." said Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire.

“We can be sure that carbon emissions are reduced on this route all the time by our fully-electric buses and as cars are parked up at the site, so no longer make a journey into the city. We are determined to build on our success in growing sustainable travel and creating cleaner air in Leeds."

Solar panels and an innovative battery storage system provide energy for the entire site. Zero-emission electric buses take people into the heart of Leeds, every 10 minutes, along dedicated bus lanes. The journey only takes 10-15 minutes.

Solar energy also powers 26 electric vehicle charging points. The site provides secure cycle storage and 1,200 vehicle spaces, including dedicated disabled, family and motorcycle bays.

As the first fully solar powered park and ride in the UK, the Stourton site primarily caters for drivers travelling to and from the city centre from the south-east area of Leeds, Wakefield and beyond - via major routes, including Junction 7 of the M621, A61 and A639.

“I would urge everybody to try the site out and see how it can reduce your journey time into the city and hopefully save you some money, whilst doing your bit for the environment.” said Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate.