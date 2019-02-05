Car stuck half way up embankment after driving off M62 in dramatic crash

A car made a dramatic exit from the M62 near Ainley Top on Tuesday morning and became stuck halfway up the embankment.
A West Yorkshire Police officer tweeted the images of the incident which occurred at around 6am on Tuesday morning just before junction 24 westbound.
READ MORE: Video shows huge car fire which forced closure of major Leeds road
The officer known on Twitter as Motorway Martin said: "Not quite sure how the driver of this vehicle managed to end up this far up the banking!!"
Another Highways England Traffic officer, Sam Blakeborough said: "The occupants were very lucky it didn't roll over."
No one in the vehicle was injured in the incident.
A further incident on the M62 occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle broke down at junction 31 eastbound, near Normanton, causing lane two of the entry slip road to close temporarily.
The lane is expected to reopen between 5pm and 5.15pm.