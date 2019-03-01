Have your say

A car crash on the M1 is causing heavy congestion in Leeds.

Two cars have crashed on the M1 heading northbound for the M1 and M621 split.

The cars are in lane four of six.

More in news: Police name 21-year-old Harehills murder victim

Highways England tweeted this update: "#M1 Northbound J43 for #M1 #M621 split. 2 vehicle RTC in lane 4 of 6 lane section.

"#TrafficOfficers on scene with @WYP_RPU. Heavy congestion in the area and on approach northbound. Please take care in passing."

Car crash on M1 northbound causing heavy delays in Leeds. Photo credit: Highways England

More in news: Man jailed for over seven years for attempted robbery of 66-year-old man in Wakefield