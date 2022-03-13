Leeds bus disruption: Call Lane shuts down for third time in a month for further roadworks

The closure is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane shuts again

The popular street will shut this week for a further two weeks of works. Picture: Steve Riding.

While its nightlife will remain open the closure is set to create havoc for the city's bus services.

Services will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

The street had previously been shut for the month of January before being forced to shutdown again in early February.

Elsewhere Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane in Leeds City Centre is set to reopen this weekend.

This comes following the successful completion of road resurfacing works.

It had been closed since early February leading to extensive disruption.

12 services had been impacted by the closure.

Services 1, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 51, 52, 56, N1 and X84 are all now expected to return to their normal routes in that area.

Waterloo Lane in Bramley has also reopened following extensive works.

Roadworks

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks until Thursday, March 24.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 42, X98 and X99: Regent Street, Leeds closed due to roadworks from Monday 14 to Monday, March 21.

Services 4F: Roker Lane, Pudsey closed due to resurfacing works on Monday, March 7 then from Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 8.

Services 91: Harehills Lane closed towards Harehills only due to City Fibre works from 8am on Friday 18 to Saturday, March 19.