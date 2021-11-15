Buses forced to divert in West Yorkshire after being 'targeted' as two smashed on Monday night

The 617, 618, 620 & 621 services in Bradford will now all divert after two of the buses were smashed on Monday night.

In a tweet, First West Yorks said: "Due to people targeting buses on Wakefield Road, and two buses with smashed windows, services will divert from now until end of service via Bowling Back Lane and Sticker Lane."

The diversions come amid a series of similar incidents in West Yorkshire.

First Bus apologies for any issues the diversions may cause.

Two First Bus services in Leeds were cancelled due to vandalism at the end of October.

The 46 service, 47 service and number two service were all diverted.

