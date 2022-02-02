Bus services disrupted as Greengates police incident enters eighth hour

Residents living near to a block of flats in Greengates earlier reported that emergency services turned up at around 7am today and asked them to leave their homes.

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed that the evacuation was linked to an ongoing incident involving a man refusing to leave a property located just off New Line.

A section of New Line in Greengates has been closed to traffic for most of the day.

The road remains closed between the junction with Ravenscliffe Road to Redcar Road, with some side streets also closed off.

A number of bus operators are reporting disruption to services due to the ongoing incident.

Keighley Bus Company says buses are unable to reach stops between Greengates and Rodley at the moment, with the Aireline 60 service affected.

West Yorkshire Metro has reported that the Greengates AG6 service for Abbey Grange Academy pupils will terminate at Calverley Park this afternoon.

Hunter Coaches Limited says its SM21 service will operate via the A65, ring road, Rodley Lane onto Woodhall Road.

Meanwhile, The school is aware that there is a police incident between Calverley and Greengates, resulting in the closure of New Line. We are advising parents to avoid this route when picking up their children. School buses will be running as normal and will be re-directed accordingly.

