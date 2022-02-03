The 117 is due to be axed at the end of February, as part of a swathe of cuts to local bus services.

However, Station Coaches is in talks with regional transport chiefs over a deal that could see it take over the running of the service until at least July.

The Batley-based company already runs the 116 between Ossett and Wakefield.

No deal has been formally agreed, but, if adopted, the proposal could see Station Coaches run an hourly service until the summer, which would also go to and from neighbouring Horbury.

Arriva’s decision to withdraw the 117 has sparked an outcry locally, as it is the only direct public transport link between Ossett and Leeds.

Conservative councillor for Ossett, Nick Farmer, welcomed news of the talks and said Arriva’s decision to cut it in the first place had been “unacceptable”.

“As councillors we’ve had loads of complaints about it. We just hope that it carries on after July too, because it’s important to people.”

Armaan Khan, whose petition against the withdrawal of the 117 has been signed by more than 1,300 people, also welcomed the news as a potential “lifeline”.

Mr Khan, who says he will be Labour’s local election candidate for Ossett this May, said: “If the service was lost it would be devastating for a lot of people. It would have caused a lot of problems.

“The petition’s received a lot of support from the community and I’d like to thank them for getting behind it.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield Council has said that Arriva has agreed to maintain a Sunday service on the 147 between Wakefield, Normanton and Pontefract until July.

The operator had initially planned to cut the Sunday service at the end of this month, along with the other changes taking place.

The council says it’s also trying to find a solution for people living in Knottingley and Castleford, who will be left isolated from each other because of planned alterations to the 188.

Coun Matthew Morley, portfolio holder for transport, said: “We have been working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to find a way to support the continuation of bus services and are delighted that talks are taking place with an independent operator that is proposing to step in to the 117 service and Arriva will continue to maintain bus services that were under threat.

“The voices of residents have been heard and these plans will be welcomed by many people who need a reliable and convenient bus service to get to work, school and college. We will continue to work with the Combined Authority and Arriva to find a solution for Castleford.”