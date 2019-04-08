Burst water main in Armley causes rush hour chaos in Leeds

A burst water main in Armley caused delays of up to 30 minutes on Monday morning.

The incident on Canal Street caused jams on the Armley Gyratory, with queues extending back to the M621 and other routes in to Leeds.

Traffic building up at Armley Gyratory.

The lights close to HMP Leeds were also only letting two or three cars through at a time heading out of Leeds.

Bus operator First West Yorkshire said that many services across Leeds faced disruption, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

There disruption affected traffic around Elland Road, with First saying the 51, 52 and PR1 were delayed by up to 25 minutes.

It follows a horror crash on the M606 south of Bradford this morning.

The road has now reopened but there were huge tailbacks to the south of the city as emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation this morning after the M606 at Chase Way/Mayo Avenue was closed after a road traffic collision.

"The male driver remains in hospital with serious injuries. The road has now reopened."