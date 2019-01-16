Broken down truck caused traffic issues in Leeds city centre

A broken down truck was the cause of traffic problems in Leeds city centre this morning, with tailbacks stretching as far as the M621.

The AA said the truck had stalled on Bishopgate Street, near to the Dark Arches.

It was reported that the vehicle was blocking a lane on the one-way road, creating a bottleneck on the key route through the city centre.

The incident is the likely cause of long tailbacks which have also built up on the M621, the AA suggested.

Highways England is reporting continuing delays of around 15 minutes on the M621 westbound between the M1 and junction 6.

First Bus also reported delays across its network this morning, with services running around 25 minutes late.

