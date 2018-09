A holiday jet bound for the UK has made an emergency landing in France this lunchtime.

Jet2 flight LS612 was flrying from Girona in Spain to East Midlands Airport but divert to the French city of Rennes.

The cause of the emergency is not yet known.

More follows.

READ MORE: Easyjet flight from UK to Spain declares emergency

READ MORE: Jumbo jet lands safely at Heathrow after declaring emergency

The Jet2 flight from Girona to East Midlands made an emergency landing in France

READ MORE: Holiday jet bound for Mediterranean from Manchester declares emergency