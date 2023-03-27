News you can trust since 1890
Bramley crash: Motorcyclist fighting for life in hospital after being hit by car in Leeds

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:53 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. It happened at about 6.10pm on Saturday, 25 March, when a white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Adam close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane in Bramley.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his twenties, suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1330 of 25 March.

The motorcycle was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Adam close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane. Picture: Google
