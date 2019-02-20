All First Bus services delayed in Leeds as traffic chaos hits city

It is a difficult day for Leeds bus users as they battle with mass delays, diversions and congestion.

Bus company First West Yorkshire has taken to Twitter to apologise for the delays which have affected the whole Leeds network.

It said on Twitter: "All services within the Leeds network are currently experiencing delays due to peak time congestion. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Diversions have been implemented on many services that go via Wellington Street due to the congestion.

Services 33 and 34 towards Otley/White Cross will divert along Quebec Street, East Parade, Headrow, Westgate slip Road to Kirkstall Road.

The number 42 is experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to Wellington Street lane reductions.

Congestion along Wellington Street has caused problems since this morning due to the street being reduced to one lane.

Early morning commuters found themselves at a “standstill” between 8am and 9am this morning as nine bus services were stuck going westbound.

It took 40 minutes to travel from City Square to the old Yorkshire Post building tower during this time. On foot the same journey takes around 11 minutes.

Travelling times at 1.30pm had reduced to 17 minutes from the same distance.

