These are just some of the roads set to be closed or diverted for HS2 development if the rail network goes ahead as planned, according to the planning documents issued by HS2 themselves. Some of these roads will close permanently when HS2 goes ahead, while others will be diverted during the years of construction and demolition work.

1. New Lane New Lane faces permanent closure.

2. Jack Lane Jack Lane faces permanent closure.

3. A653 Great Wilson Street The A653 Great Wilson Street (between the A653 Victoria Road and the A653 Meadow Lane) faces permanent closure.

4. Neville Street Neville Street would be closed to vehicular traffic except for public transport (northbound only), servicing and emergency vehicles.

