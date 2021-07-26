The lorry has been totally gutted by the fire (Pic: Highways England/Twitter)

Highways England reported that the motorway was closed between junction 44 and 45 due to the fire, which happened at around 5.30am.

However, a spillage on the road surface meant that while two lanes of the motorway could be opened to allow traffic to pass, one lane would still be closed to allow for the clear up to take place.

The agency warned of delays of around 40 minutes during rush hour as its officers worked to clear the spillage, with queues stretching back to junction 42.

The motorway was closed between junction 44 and 45 (Pic: Highways England/Twitter)

The images show the lorry has been almost totally destroyed by the blaze.

A tweet from Highways England said: "A1m northbound J44-45 near #Bramham lane 1 will remain closed through this morning due to the fire damaged lorry which needs to be recovered.

"There are delays of up to 40 minutes in the area with congestion back to J42. Please allow extra time for your journey."