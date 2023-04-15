News you can trust since 1890
A1 closure near West Yorkshire: Traffic queuing for a mile as carriageway shut due to overturned lorry

Drivers are being warned of a closure on the A1 near West Yorkshire following a crash.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST

National Highways has confirmed the closure on the northbound carriageway between Junction 38 (near Hampole) and Junction 39 (Barnsdale Bar) is due to a collision involving a lorry. The lorry has lost part of its load which will require specialist clear up work.

There is approximately a mile of traffic on the approach to junction 38, with work to recover the vehicle now having begun. Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates.

A section of the A1 northbound has been closed near West Yorkshire due to an overturned lorry. Picture: National HighwaysA section of the A1 northbound has been closed near West Yorkshire due to an overturned lorry. Picture: National Highways
A section of the A1 northbound has been closed near West Yorkshire due to an overturned lorry. Picture: National Highways

A1M closure near West Yorkshire: Motorway shut northbound after lorry overturns

17:24 BST

Recovery work taking place

Recovery work has been taking place to remove the overturned lorry. National Highways shared this picture from the scene:

15:25 BSTUpdated 15:30 BST

Diversion route to follow

National Highways has released further information, confirming the closure on the northbound carriageway between Junction 38 (near Hampole) and Junction 39 (Barnsdale Bar) is due to a collision involving a lorry. The lorry has lost part of its load which will require specialist clear up work.

There is approximately two miles of traffic on the approach to junction 38. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the A1 at J38, turn left onto the A638
  • Travel on the A638 towards North Elmsall
  • At Dale Lane Roundabout take the 3rd exit onto Wrangbrook Lane
  • Continue on Wrangbrook Lane and rejoin the A1 at J39 (Barnsdale Bar)

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead as disruption is expected for some time.

15:21 BSTUpdated 15:21 BST

‘Severe’ incident causing disruption on A1

National Highways says the crash on the northbound carriageway happened between the A638 and the junction with the A639. It expects the closure to remain in place until around 5.30pm and has classed the incident as ‘severe’ in terms of the level of disruption to traffic.

15:08 BST

Traffic building around on approach to crash site

The AA Traffic News website shows how congestion is building up on the approach to the crash site:

14:50 BST

National Highways confirms carriageway closed

