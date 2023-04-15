A1 closure near West Yorkshire: Traffic queuing for a mile as carriageway shut due to overturned lorry
Drivers are being warned of a closure on the A1 near West Yorkshire following a crash.
National Highways has confirmed the closure on the northbound carriageway between Junction 38 (near Hampole) and Junction 39 (Barnsdale Bar) is due to a collision involving a lorry. The lorry has lost part of its load which will require specialist clear up work.
There is approximately a mile of traffic on the approach to junction 38, with work to recover the vehicle now having begun. Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates.
Recovery work taking place
Recovery work has been taking place to remove the overturned lorry. National Highways shared this picture from the scene:
Diversion route to follow
There is approximately two miles of traffic on the approach to junction 38. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A1 at J38, turn left onto the A638
- Travel on the A638 towards North Elmsall
- At Dale Lane Roundabout take the 3rd exit onto Wrangbrook Lane
- Continue on Wrangbrook Lane and rejoin the A1 at J39 (Barnsdale Bar)
Drivers are being urged to plan ahead as disruption is expected for some time.
‘Severe’ incident causing disruption on A1
National Highways says the crash on the northbound carriageway happened between the A638 and the junction with the A639. It expects the closure to remain in place until around 5.30pm and has classed the incident as ‘severe’ in terms of the level of disruption to traffic.
Traffic building around on approach to crash site
The AA Traffic News website shows how congestion is building up on the approach to the crash site: