A woman who was caught on dashcam throwing her fag butt out of her car window has been slapped with a steep fine.

The driver was caught in the act on the A6120 in Rodley on January 25, when her act of littering was filmed on a dashcam.

This is what the new Leeds Bradford Airport Parkway railway station will look like

She was served with a £100 fixed penalty notice by officers from the council's Clean Leeds team.