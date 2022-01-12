60 minute delays and gridlock traffic reported across city as crash causes Wellington street road closure

In a statement provided to the YEP, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident had taken place on nearby Whitehall Road.

Local ambulance crews attended the scene at 2.12pm today (Wednesday), with the cyclist taken to hospital where he was found to have a serious hip injury, which is not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was spoken to by officers and a road closure remains in place. Picture: Google.

The driver of the vehicle was spoken to by officers and a road closure remains in place while enquiries continue at the scene and the vehicle is recovered.

First Bus West Yorkshire are reporting lengthy delays to their 33 and 34 services.

Further delays are also being reported with many services now diverting to avoid what is being described as "gridlock traffic."

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Delays are increasing across the city, services 33 and 34 are worst affected with delays of over 60 minutes at the moment due to traffic congestion. We are so sorry for the impact on your journey."

Services 4,4F,15,16 , 42 will all be diverting via Aire Street, Whitehall Road, Domestic Street, Domestic Road, Geldard Road to the Gyratory until further notice.

The 72/X11/X6 services are also diverting via Kirkstall Road while delays on nearby Boar Lane are causing delays to Arriva services 117,118,444 & 446.