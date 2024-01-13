Roadworks at a key junction in Leeds city centre have resulted in traffic chaos.

Long stretches of queues have built up around the city centre and particularly on Kirkstall Road as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge at Armley Gyratory is carried out.

Roads around the site have been shut as well while the works on bridge – which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway – are undertaken.

A weekend of partial closures have been in place since Friday evening and remain so until 5.30am on Monday, meaning that drivers are likely to face disruption on Sunday too.

The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.

Below are some pictures taken by our photographer today of the “absolute chaos”.

