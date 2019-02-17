12 dramatic pictures that show the catastrophic damage after car ploughed into West Yorkshire house
These dramatic images show the sheer scale of the damage caused after a car crashed into a house in West Yorkshire.
The incident happened at around 2.15am today (Sunday, February 17) on Wakefield Road in Liversedge.
A man is receiving medical treatment for shock
The incident happened at around 2.15am today PIC: SWNS
The road was closed for a significant amount of time PIC: SWNS
The accident happened on Wakefield Road in Liversedge PIC: SWNS
