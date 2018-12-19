11 ways Yorkshire motorists may be breaking the law without realising it
Driving over the speed limit, driving in bus lanes and parking on double yellow lines are all common knowledge when it comes to the law and driving.
But there are some more obscure laws that some people may not know about.
1. Driving somebody else's car - even if you're both fully comp
Rules have been tightened a lot in recent years and now most drivers WON'T be covered to drive other cars by default, even if both they and a friend are fully comprehensive with their cover.
2. Letting emergency vehicles past
Drivers who go through a bus lane or go through a red light while letting an emergency vehicle pass can still be penalised.
3. Parking in the wrong place
Marked taxi bays, cycle lanes, red lines, disabled spaces, a bus stop, opposite or near a junction, over dropped curb and in front of an entrance to property are all out of bounds.
4. Not having commuting insurance
This provides cover as above for social, domestic and pleasure use, as well as for driving back and forth to a permanent place of work. Dropping someone else at work may also count.
