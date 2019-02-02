HS2

10 pubs, buildings and business premises set to be bulldozed for HS2 in Leeds

High speed rail network HS2 is in the planning and the years of construction work for the high speed rail line through Yorkshire could affect several communities in Leeds.

These are just some of the buildings and areas set to be knocked down or scrapped for HS2 development if the rail network goes ahead as planned, according to the planning documents issued by HS2 themselves.

Nearby to the Queens pub, the premises currently home to this service, off Wakefield Road, will also go

1. Leeds Specialist Autism Services

Nearby to the Queens pub, the premises currently home to this service, off Wakefield Road, will also go
other
Buy a Photo
The Mecca Bingo on Balm Lane will be knocked down for HS2

2. Mecca Bingo, Balm Lane

The Mecca Bingo on Balm Lane will be knocked down for HS2
other
Buy a Photo
The Queens off Wakefield Road A639 will be demolished if current HS2 plans go ahead

3. The Queens pub

The Queens off Wakefield Road A639 will be demolished if current HS2 plans go ahead
other
Buy a Photo
Technically not a business, but Jack Lane will be permanently closed or diverted, which could have an impact on nearby residents and commuters

4. Jack Lane, Leeds city centre

Technically not a business, but Jack Lane will be permanently closed or diverted, which could have an impact on nearby residents and commuters
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3