Transport police release statement as all emergency services at Kirkstall viaduct
A statement has been released by British Transport Police after they were called to a "casualty on the tracks" at Kirkstall viaduct this morning.
Viaduct Road was blocked by police between Armley and Burley due to an incident on the Horsforth railway line at Kirkstall viaduct.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to the line in Leeds at 7.59am today (6 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to a local hospital.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."
The train line and surrounding roads have now been reopened, Northern Rail confirmed.
Northern Rail earlier tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Horsforth and Leeds the line is blocked.
"Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00 06/07.
"Replacement road transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Horsforth in both directions of travel, details to follow when confirmed."