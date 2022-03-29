Trains cancelled between Leeds and Shipley due to emergency incident
Train services running between Leeds and Shipley have been cancelled this afternoon, due to an ongoing emergency incident, rail operator Northern has announced.
By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:06 pm
This also means no trains will be serving the Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge stations until at least 5pm today.
According to an announcement on operator Northern's website, emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between Leeds and Shipley, which is disrupting services in both directions.
Rail replacement transport will be provided on some services.
The route from Leeds to Bradford Interchange is not affected by this problem.
For live information, visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from.