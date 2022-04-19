Trains cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate as emergency services called to incident

Train services running through Leeds and Harrogate will be cancelled or delayed until at least 10am.

While emergency services deal with the incident, all trains are suspended in both directions of travel.

The first service affected was the 6.05am train from Leeds to York, delayed between Horsforth and Weeton.

Northern ticket holders are able to travel on Northern services between Leeds and York via Crossgates.

Road transport has been requested to run between Harrogate and Leeds.

For customers on station platforms, listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.