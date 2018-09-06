Tragedy as Leeds amateur footballer and dad, 37, dies on his wedding night

A local league footballer has died on his dream wedding day in a Wetherby hotel.

Daniel Emsley, 37, played for Adel-based Leeds City FC as a midfielder. He was the father of a young son.

The Leeds United fan, from Yeadon, married partner Clare at Woodhall Spa Hotel in Linton last month - and his new wife found him dead in bed in their honeymoon suite just hours later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a cause has not been confirmed.

Danny had spent three seasons with Leeds City FC, and previously played for Rawdon Old Boys and Yeadon Athletic.

The club paid tribute to him in an emotional statement on their Twitter page:-

"Danny had played for our West Yorkshire and Yorkshire Amateur League sides for the past three seasons and was a well-respected and much-loved team-mate and friend.

"He was someone who always gave his all on the pitch and when he wasn't playing he came and supported the lads. A naturally gifted midfielder with an eye for goal, Danny was looking to resume playing and training. He was an important member of our title-winning squad last season. He always encouraged, always smiled and wanted to play football the Leeds City way.

"An incredible lad, father to Harry and a friend to many, we are struggling to come to terms with the sad news."

Danny's funeral will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Friday September 14, and mourners have been asked to wear Leeds United colours.

The fit and healthy footballer had retired to bed before his bride, who stayed up later to drink with wedding guests at the hotel. She went up to their room around two hours later and found him unresponsive. Paramedics were called but he could not be saved.